The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Inside the Internet: How it Works” with Brian Bock, May 26.
Did you know that the Internet of today evolved out of a military project which was actually designed to survive a nuclear war? What do acronyms like HTTP or DNS mean and why are they important? Find out how the Internet really works from a technical perspective — but geared toward the non-techie. At the end, you will have a chance to ask your burning questions.
Bock has worked online his entire career and in 1996 started his own Internet-based software development firm.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
