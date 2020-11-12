The United Church of Hinesburg is taking its annual holiday bazaar digital, with an online store. The 60-plus-year-old tradition is going virtual, though the in-person mingling and noshing session will be missed.
Traditional items are for sale including brown bobbies, tourtierre pies, Thanksgiving pies, take-out lunch items (soup, sandwich and dessert), crafts, gently used jewelry and holiday wreaths — plus gift certificates for the 2021 plant sale.
The store is open now, and online through Nov. 18.
Order will be ready for pick-up on Saturday, Nov. 21, in the church parking lot from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Organizers are taking the necessary precautions wearing face masks and gloves and being mindful of social distancing.
All the funds raised from this event are used to support ongoing efforts of the United Church of Hinesburg to build a more just, loving and sustainable world through acts of fellowship, community service and joyful worship.
Email uchfundraiser@gmail.com with questions.
