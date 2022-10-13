The United Church of Hinesburg will hold its annual holiday bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Shop in grandmother’s attic, the jewelry corner and an arts and crafts center. There will be homemade baked goods from local cooks, including baked beans, pies, homemade breads, cookies and fudge, as well as the traditional “Brown Bobbies” table.
Lunch will be offered between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and features homemade soups and sandwiches. Each order includes a free dessert.
For your shopping convenience, a local wreath maker will have a variety of Christmas wreaths for sale in the parking lot.
The bazaar is held at the Osborne Parish Hall next to the church on Route 116 in the heart of Hinesburg Village.
