Hinesburg Scout earns Eagle rank

On Sunday, June 6, Hinesburg’s Caleb Nye was celebrated by his family and friends as he became an Eagle Scout, a rank attained by only 8 percent of Boy Scouts.
Nye, 18, earned the rank last October, but due to COVID-19, he wasn’t able to have his official ceremony until now.
Caleb began Scouts at 14, later than most of his counterparts, having moved from an area that did not have Scouting. He quickly rose through the ranks, completing merit badges, service projects, going to summer camps and Klondike derbies with fellow Scouts.
He went to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico with his parents to experience one of the iconic Scout reservations in the country. He also had the honor of being invited to go to national and world Scout jamborees at Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia to represent Vermont.
He is now an adult leader with his local troop, Troop 690.
Nye is an avid outdoor enthusiast, which helped him choose his Eagle Scout project: “Helping Iroquois loons successfully nest.”
With the help of Vermont Center for Ecostudies loon biologist Eric Hanson, Nye led others in remaking the sign platforms that go around the loon nesting area to warn boaters of the protected loon nesting area. After the loons left the lake for the season, he and fellow Scouts went out to the platform, dragged it to shore to refurbish it with the hope of a safer and better nest site for the following season.
Amid COVID, Caleb and fellow Scouts went door to door to the houses on the lake and spoke with and provided literature to homeowners and renters about the loons and the need to respect the adults and babies. The response from the community was positive and the loons successfully hatched two chicks last summer.
This spring the loons returned to the nest site earlier than usual and as of June 8, the loons successfully hatched two chicks.
Nye also loves to hike, sail, powerboat, ski and run. He is a three-season varsity athlete as well as an honor student at Champlain Valley Union. He is ranked No. 3 in the state for cross country, went to the finals with the alpine ski team two years in a row and placed in the top six for both the 1,500-meter run and 4x400 relay in track this season.
He plans to run cross country for Endicott College in the fall and hopes to continue with scouting in the Beverly, Mass., area or when he comes home for breaks with his Hinesburg troop.
