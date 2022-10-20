The Hinesburg Firefighters Association is hosting its annual Halloween party at the fire station on Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
The evening will include games and treats for kids of all ages.
The association is looking for approximately 30 pumpkins for local Boy and Girl Scouts to carve before the party. If you have pumpkins to donate or would like to donate for the purchase of pumpkins or other supplies, email Eric Spivack at espiv31@gmail.com.
