Join the Hinesburg Firefighters Association for its fall craft fair Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hinesburg Fire Station.
The fair gives sellers the opportunity to share their crafts and wares. It will include local crafters as well as well as outside business consultants. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available. If you are interested in a space, contact dbarber7541@gmail.com.
Proceeds will benefit the Hinesburg Firefighters Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.