Join the Hinesburg Firefighters Association for its spring craft fair, Saturday, May 21, May 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hinesburg Fire Station.
The event will include local crafters as well as well as outside business consultants, including Thirty-One, Paparizza, Scentsey, Discovery Toys, Usborne Book and many more. If you are interested in a space contact dbarber7541@gmail.com.
Proceeds benefit theHinesburg Firefighters Association.
