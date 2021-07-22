This Saturday is the annual Hinesburg Firemen’s Association’s Farmers Market and Craft Fair, July 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hinesburg Fire Station.
Vendors will offer locally made items as well as goods from companies who have local representatives.
There will also be hands-on CPR training, so stop by and learn how to save a life.
Proceeds benefit the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association, which supports the volunteer department’s work.
