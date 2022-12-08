Start the holiday season with a musical performance by the Greenhawks on Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m. in the Hinesburg Community School gym.
The Greenhawks are the school’s folk-rock-ballad band composed of student musicians and led by staff member, Niel Maurer. Suggested admission is $5 per person or $15 for a family of three or more. Concessions available during intermission. Call 978-764-0694 for more information.
