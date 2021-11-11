The United Church of Hinesburg, Route 116 in the heart of the village, is holding its annual holiday bazaar Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
This 60-plus year tradition includes shopping in grandmother’s attic, a jewelry corner and an arts crafts area. Homemade baked goods include an array of choices from local cooks, including baked beans, pies, homemade breads, cookies and fudge as well as the traditional brown bobbies table — all at reasonable prices.
Takeout lunch will be offered between 10 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring homemade soups and sandwiches. Each order includes a free dessert.
A local wreath maker will have a variety of Christmas wreaths for sale in the parking lot.
Masks required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.