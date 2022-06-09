Celebrate summer with baseball, Champ and fireworks at Hinesburg Night Out celebrates family and community at Centennial Field, Saturday, June 11, 5 p.m.
First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales support Patnership in Education at Hinesburg Community School. Students will be invited on field with Champ during the 7th inning stretch to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
Tickets can purchased by calling 802-655-6611 and mentioning Hinesburg or at the ticket gate
Sit in the Hinesburg section (101-103) or seats of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.