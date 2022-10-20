The Hinesburg Artist Series will perform a mix of choral and band music at Champlain Valley Union High School at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
“Our fall concert is always popular, as the music selection is designed to appeal to everyone,” said Rufus Patrick, Hinesburg Artist Series music director. “We love sharing our music, and there is no charge for this concert.”
The South County Chorus selections include spirituals like “I’m Gonna Sing When the Spirit Says Sing” and “The Dreamer in Me,” as well as moving pieces like “Tuimbe,” “Sing Out Your Joy” and “Sing to Me.”
The Hinesburg Community Band is performing “Extraordinary Machines of Clockwork and Steam,” “Legacy,” “Sawdust City Celebration” and the exhilarating “Wild Rose Jamboree.”
Maris Rose, a soprano who has performed with the Hinesburg Artist Series for many years, said, “I love the spirit of the music we are doing this year and I’m looking forward to sharing it with the community.”
“We are pleased to have strong community support,” said Patrick. “The past few years have been tough, but it is due to this community that we are able to continue to spread joy through music.”
