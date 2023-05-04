As part of its celebration of 25 years of local performances, the Hinesburg Artist Series will present to the community a spring concert on Sunday, May 14, at 4:30 p.m. in the Champlain Valley Union High School auditorium featuring the Hinesburg Community Band and South County Chorus, both under the direction of Rufus Patrick.
“Spring is such a delightful time in Vermont, and the music we are performing expresses that feeling beautifully,” Patrick said. “This concert will be a wonderful way for families to enjoy a Mother’s Day activity together.”
The Hinesburg Community Band will present selections by Robert Sheldon, Brant Karrick, Steven Reineke and a great arrangement of Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
The South County Chorus will sing selections by Joseph Martin, Eric Whitaker, Mark Hayes, David Lantz, Jacob Naverud, Mac Huff and highlights from “Porgy and Bess” by George and Ira Gershwin.
Shostakovich waltzes will be performed by Brooke Carleton on flute, and Margaret Roddy, clarinet and Evan Allen, piano.
The concert is free or by donation.
Visit bit.ly/3Npse6C for additional information.
