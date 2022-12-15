On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Hinesburg Artist Series presents its annual holiday concert, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg.
“So many people have told me that this is their favorite event of the year,” said HAS music director Rufus Patrick. “We will have holiday favorites and other inspiring selections and the audience will sing carols with us.”
Featuring “A Musicological Journey Through the Twelve Days of Christmas,” This creative musical expedition by composer Craig Courtney begins with a sixth-century plainchant on the first day and ends on the twelfth day with the music of John Philip Sousa. There will also be selections from Handel’s Messiah, a “Festival Noel”, “Jingle Bells” arranged by Mark Hayes, three songs from the movie “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and an arrangement of “O Little Town of Bethlehem” by Dan Forrest.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome. The audience is also encouraged to bring donations for the food shelf. Visit https://bit.ly/3iARoll for more information.
