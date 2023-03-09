As a celebration of bringing joy and music to the community, the Hinesburg Artist Series will present its annual spring concert featuring the Rutter Requiem that was performed at its first concert in 1997.
This 25th season will feature the South County Chorus and Hinesburg Artist Series Orchestra under the direction of Rufus Patrick. Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg.
“We have sung so many wonderful pieces over the years, and this program includes some of the pieces we have loved most,” said Patrick, music director and founder of the organization. “We are so grateful to have had so many years of performing for a very appreciative audience right here in our community. It brings joy to us all. We are inspired to perform this concert and celebrate 25 years of music and memories.”
Musicians will also perform “Kyrie” by Rene Clausen, “Agnus Dei” by Mark Hayes, “I Will Live” by Bryan Sharpe and “Sanctus” by Dan Forrest.
The concert will feature solos by oboist Dan Frostman and cellist Jiwon Lee. Through music, the concert will celebrate the memories of Brian Busier, Marshall Webb, Robert Levis and others.
“Singing in the community for so many years has been incredibly satisfying,” said Yvonne Whitaker, who joins 10 other musicians who also performed in the first Hinesburg Artist Series concert. “We’ve had such a variety of music, and it has all been so inspiring.”
Guest cellist Lee, who is currently maintaining an active schedule as a soloist, chamber musician and teacher in the U.S. and South Korea, has participated in numerous music festivals and concerts in Korea and North America, such as Music in PyeongChang, Eumyeon International Music Festival and Bowdoin International Music Festival.
She is coaching cello at Browns River Middle School, is faculty at Vermont Youth Orchestra Association and joined the faculty at the University of Vermont in 2022.
Tickets for the concert are $25 and available at the door or at hinesburgartistseries.org.
