The Hinesburg Fall Fest returns Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the center of town on the United Church of Hinesburg green.
There will be performances by local musicians, outdoor yoga at 11:30 a.m., tasty fall treats, fresh flowers, stone soup, Babas Tacos and other food options, crafts, kids’ activities and a book sale so you can stock up for winter reading around the stove.
The book sale will be inside and require masks. So grab some friends – euphemistically of course – and join the pre-winter activities. Stone soup? A steamy cauldron will burble over an open fire with neighbors donating harvest bounties throughout the day to create a community soup to close the event.
