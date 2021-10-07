Hinesburg is holding a Perennial Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17, noon-5 p.m.
The Willowell Foundation and New Perennials Project present a free Perennial Harvest Festival, Sunday, Oct .17, noon-5 p.m., at Willowell, Bristol Road, Monkton.
Explore the green pathways of the Gordon Sculpture Park and Willowell Foundation’s outdoor campus for this family-friendly celebration of local food systems.
Enjoy a magic show by Tom Verner of Magicians Without Borders, storytelling, poetry readings from poets Angela Patten and Daniel Lusk, face painting, kids activities, horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, a presentation from Migrant Justice, talks on regenerative agriculture and seasonal refreshments.
Rain or shine.
For the full Perennial Harvest Days schedule that opened Oct. 1, go to newperennials.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.