A 10-week guided autobiography virtual workshop at Charlotte Library, on Tuesdays, March 9 to May 11, 7-8:30 p.m., offers a facilitated process through which to explore, reflect upon and integrate one’s life story.
Useful for adults navigating times of transition in life, or simply as a means to embark on a deeper process of self- discovery, this is a personal journey taken up in the company of supportive comrades.
Each week, participants will write a two-page story on a particular life theme. Through the process of sharing one’s own and responding to others’ stories, participants can find new perspective, appreciation for their own strengths, discover creative and previously overlooked opportunities, and experience a sense of connection with others.
Although sessions include resources or creative tools to explore one’s history, writing skill is not a focus for this group.
Guided Autobiography is limited to six participants. Contact director Margaret Woodruff by March 4 or for further information at info@charlottepubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.