Will Patton, David Gusakov and Dono Schabner have been playing their spirited stew of world music around the Northeast for over 20 years. Drawing from jazz and Brazilian choro styles, they create a rich improvisational dialogue.
The Will Patton Trio headlines the last Grange on the Green summer concerts Thursday, Sept. 9, on the town green at 5:30 p.m. Come early with a picnic from home. Ice cream and local beverages will be on sale on the green, along with farmer stalls and display tables from community groups.
The Charlotte Children’s Center will offer face painting and giant Legos to keep younger guests entertained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.