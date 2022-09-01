The Will Patton Trio will perform on the town green on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5.30 p.m. as part of the Grange on the Green summer music series.
Combine a jazz/choro mandolinist and a symphony violinist who also plays bluegrass and hot swing with a lifelong guitarist equally at home with flatpicking fiddle tunes and fiery Gypsy jazz solos, then spice it all up with a little rock and roll attitude, season all of that for 20 years in small clubs and large concert halls and you get the music of the Will Patton Trio.
This concert is sponsored by Charlotte-based Cumbancha record label, booking agency and music publisher. Bring friends, family, and a picnic or pick up dinner from several local eateries on hand at the event. Popsicles will be sale as well, courtesy of Adam’s Berry Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.