The Buck Hollers headline Grange on the Green Thursday, July 14, 5-7 p.m. on the lawn of the Charlotte Library.
This high energy, fun-loving, crowd-pleasing band features tight rhythms, sweet harmonies, head-turning acapellas, soulful R&B, witty lyrics, rollicking Irish tunes, great comedy and more. Truly, music for all ages. Check social media for any last minute rain delays.
