Grange on the Green showcases Va-et-Vient

The August Grange on the Green community get together on the Charlotte town green and library front porch features Va-et-Vient, Thursday, Aug. 12, 5-7 p.m. The group plays French, Quebecois, Cajun and Creole songs and tunes.
Va-et-Vient includes Carol Reed on voice, guitar and mandolin, Suzanne Germain on voice and percussion and Lausanne Allen on voice, fiddle, flute, harmonica and mandolin. The event features opportunities to meet local food producers and farmers. Music starts at 5.30 p.m.
This event is sponsored by Charlotte-based Cumbancha, a local record label dedicated to presenting exceptional music from around the world.
