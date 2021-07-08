Grange on the Green, with Shades of Blue VT, has been moved to Thursday, July 15, 5-7 p.m., due to weather concerns.
The group will play on the Charlotte Library porch at 5:30 p.m. Shades of Blue VT offers Vermont-style blues and classic songs. Enjoy ice cream, local beverages, farmer stalls, community displays.
