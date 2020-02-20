The Valentine’s Day spirit was alive and well at Rustic Roots Craft Eatery in Shelburne, for the fourth annual heART Show fundraiser.
Each year local artists create a one-of-a-kind heart, available for purchase through an online auction database.
Art lovers can bid on pieces through Feb. 29.
More than 100 hearts lined Rustic Roots, ranging in style from traditional to eclectic.
Ten Charlotte and three Hinesburg artists, 18 Shelburne artists and eight South Burlington artists participated in the show.
Camp Thorpe in Goshen, a nonprofit that works to provide a fun and safe camping experience to children and adults with special needs, is this year’s beneficiary. According to a news release, the show’s proceeds, up to $15,000 will be doubled by an anonymous donor.
Visit 32auctions.com/heartshow20 to see and bid on pieces.
The heARTwork will be on display at Rustic Roots until March 29.