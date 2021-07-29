On Wednesday, Aug. 4, violinist Jane Kittredge joins Laura Markowitz, also on violin, and Russell Wilson, viola, and John Dunlop, cello, at Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s Music at the Beach series at Charlotte waterfront park.
It’s the final of three concerts offered by the classical quartet this summer, and are free with a season’s parking pass, although donations will be accepted.
The final concert is a tribute to reopening, reconvening and remembering, with another set of classical and crossover favorites, but also to honor the memory of the lives and life elements we’ve lost over the last two years, with a special honor to Marty Illick and Terry Dinnan, whose unexpected loss has left a substantial hole in the Charlotte community, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.