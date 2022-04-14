Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival Select Series will present the award-winning documentary, “Grizzly Man,” Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall Theater.
In keeping with the theme of this year’s series, “Humans and Animals: Shared Experiences, Intersecting Worlds,” this unforgettable film, directed by the German filmmaker Werner Herzog, is a heart-rending docudrama that centers on amateur grizzly bear expert Timothy Treadwell who periodically journeyed to Alaska to study and live with the bears.
Treadwell was killed, along with his girlfriend, Amie Huguenard, by a rogue bear in October 2003.
Herzog deftly explores Treadwell’s compassionate life as he found solace among these endangered animals.
For ticket information, go to middfilmfest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.