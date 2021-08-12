The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Immigration Challenges: The Road Ahead” with Greg Smith, Aug. 25.
An impartial review of Trump Administration immigration policy changes, initial responses of the Biden Administration, and what the road ahead might be for immigration reform, asylum challenges at the border and refugee challenges globally.
Smith was formerly associate director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and before that served as a regional immigration attache at multiple embassies.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link.
