On Wednesday, May 18, Charlotte Senior Center shows “Reuse! Because You Can’t Recycle the Planet,” 1 p.m.
The documentary follows reuse expert Alex Eaves’ cross-country adventure as he discovers endless reuse solutions for our waste problem that are easy, sustainable and fun. (Spoiler alert: It features visits to Conant Custom Brass and the Vermont Peace and Justice Center.)
The 60-minute film will be followed by a discussion led by Chittenden Solid Waste District staff.
