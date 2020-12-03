The Charlotte Senior Center has announced its courses for December. These courses will be held via Zoom and require pre-registration:
Screen writing for fun, part II, with Mark Williams
Thursday, 6:30–7:45 p.m., Dec. 10 and 17 and Jan 7 and 14. Register by Dec. 8.
Fee: $48 for the series.
Each participant will be creating the beats or turning points in their movie’s story that propels the main character into action. Everyone’s movie is discussed supportively in class each week, and this helps to build the creative energy. Newcomers welcome.
Writing your life story with Laurie McMillan
Fridays, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Dec. 11 and 18 and Jan. 8 and 15. Register by Dec. 9. Fee: $48 for the series.
Explore storytelling techniques and utilize in-class exercises to help launch your own meaningful and important stories. Newcomers welcome.
Coping with COVID-19 with Karen Chatfield
Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-Noon. Dec. 16 and 30, Jan. 13 and 27, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. Registration required by Mondays prior. Drop-ins OK. No fee.
Join peers to discuss coping strategies and share methods to deal with life during the pandemic. (This group is not intended to be a substitute for therapy or professional mental health treatment.)
Mindfulness meditation practice with Jill Abilock
Wednesday 2:30-3:45 p.m. Ongoing.
You can’t always change what you experience in life, but you can change how you experience it. Mindfulness Meditation provides tools that help change how you experience things, increasing fulfillment and happiness, and reducing stress. Registration necessary. No fee.
To register email your full name, mailing address and phone number to CSCZoom@gmavt.net. Be sure to include the name of the course in the subject line. You will receive a confirmation that you are enrolled, and prior to class you will receive an invitation and link to join the session. Enroll separately with complete information for each course you wish to take.
Checks should be made out to Charlotte Senior Center and mailed to P.O. Box 207, Charlotte, VT 05445. Fees are due by the start of each series.
Send questions to CSCZoom@gmavt.net or leave a message at 425-6345.
For more information, visit CharlotteSeniorCenterVT.org.
The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
