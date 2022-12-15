The Creekside neighborhood invites everyone to its second holiday light stroll Friday, Dec. 16, 6:30-8 p.m.
Take a stroll around Fredric Way and Farmall Drive to enjoy the festive lights. A few houses will be selling hot cocoa and treats, with proceeds going to the Hinesburg Community Resource Center.
Please park nearby and walk over to limit the amount of traffic in the neighborhood.
