The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “COVID-19: Lessons for the Future,” with Jim Hyde, July 28.
It’s been 16 months since Vermont issued its first COVID-focused emergency order, beginning an extraordinary period in all of our lives. This is the last in a series of COVID talks that started in July 2020. What have we have learned from this ongoing experience — the basic science of the disease, the social, behavioral and economic impacts? What does it all mean for the future?
Hyde is a professor emeritus of public health at the Tufts University School of Medicine and former director of preventive medicine at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlottesenior
