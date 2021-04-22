The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Conservation of your Heirlooms” with Rick Kerschner, April 28.
Kerschner, conservator emeritus at Shelburne Museum, will evaluate your heirloom’s condition online and advise on how to preserve it, whether conservation treatment is necessary, and how to find a qualified conservator. Join the meeting using the Zoom mobile phone app, and place heirlooms on a table so all sides can be easily viewed using your phone. This virtual platform enables viewing furniture, paintings or other heirlooms difficult to transport. He cannot address value.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.