The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Composting for Everyone” with Natasha Duarte, March 17.
Confused about the new “compost law?” Join Duarte, the director of the Composting Association, to get your questions answered. Composting supports healthy, resilient communities and the environment. Learn a simple technique for successful backyard composting as well as what options you have if you aren’t interested or able to compost at home.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.