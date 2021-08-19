Vanessa Rule, co-founder of Mothers Out Front and Better Future Project, and now Lead Organizer of 350Vermont, will talk about the state’s action plan on climate, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Library.
This is an opportunity to learn how to contact the Climate Action Council and provide input on Vermont’s climate action plan.
