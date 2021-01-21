Charlotte-based Clemmons Family Farm has partnered with Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury to develop and run an 18-month performing arts program in the Northeast Kingdom.
Regional audiences will be exposed to members of Vermont’s African-American and African Diaspora Artists Network.
Programming and educational ventures will seek to showcase the ways in which Black-led and white-led arts and culture organizations can work together for the benefit of all, a press release said.
The 148-acre farm in Charlotte has been a beacon of African-American and African diaspora arts and culture for nearly 60 years, according to the release, considers Catamount Arts a natural partner.
“There will be a lot of learning on all sides,” said Clemmons Family Farm President Lydia Clemmons. “Building equity in the arts and forging equitable partnerships is a social change process that shifts the balance of power.
“Shortly after the George Floyd protests began in Vermont and around the world, the Farm was suddenly inundated with requests to deploy Black artists to perform or to engage with a community. I believe that all of these requests were well-meaning, but the sense of urgency we observed sometimes felt like it was more about making a quick public display of Black artists and less about engaging in dialogue to learn about ways to truly value and empower Black artists and Black-led arts and culture organizations. We want to help lead and build a diversity and equity initiative in Vermont’s arts and culture sector that doesn’t end when the performance is over and the audience goes home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.