The classical quartet VSO Music at the Beach returns this summer for a series of three concerts at Charlotte waterfront park.
Concerts are on consecutive Wednesdays, July 21, July 28 and Aug. 4, 6-7 p.m, and are free with a season’s parking pass, although donations will be accepted.
On July 21, musicians Woonkuo Soon and Jane Kittredge on violin, join Russell Wilson, viola, and Jonathan Brin, cello, to offer familiar sounds and folk melodies that celebrate the season.
Works by Dvorak, Glazunov, Walker, Still and a suite of classic American musical favorites will feature in this tour de “folk.”
A week later, on July 28, Kittredge and Ben Lively, violin, join Wilson on viola, and John Dunlop, cello, in a program of favorite classical works for string quartet along with crossover melodies and folk arrangements inspired by teachers.
“Not only the teachers that guided the group’s love of music and development as musicians, but the teachers throughout the community who have been courageously guiding the community’s future throughout a tumultuous year,” according to a press release.
On Aug. 4, Kittredge joins Laura Markowitz on violin, with Wilson and Dunlop on viola and cello, respectively.
The final concert is a tribute to reopening, reconvening and remembering, with another set of classical and crossover favorites, but also to honor the memory of the lives and life elements we’ve lost over the last two years, with a special honor to Marty Illick and Terry Dinnan, whose unexpected loss has left a substantial hole in the Charlotte community.
