Charlotte Congregational Church welcomes pianist Annemieke McLane back to its sanctuary for a concert, on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2-3 p.m., 403 Church Hill Road.
McLane’s program is titled, “Music with Mothers in Mind: Love, Loss, Laughter and Life,” and will feature Beethoven’s Sonata Pathétique, framed by works by Debussy, Mendelssohn and Part.
A free-will donation basket will be available, and all proceeds benefit the church’s partnership with Malayaka House in Uganda. (malayakahouse.com)
Questions? Go to charlotteucc.org, email charlotteucc@gmavt.net or call 802-425-3176.
