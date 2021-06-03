The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Chinese Medicine and Acupunture: Another Worldview” with Dr. Molly Fleming, June 9.
This talk will be an introduction to Chinese medical theories and how they allow us to understand the body and its functions in a whole different way: It truly was the first holistic medicine. Acupuncture will be demonstrated, and its use for treating many conditions will be discussed. Bring your questions for a lively interaction.
Fleming is an acupuncturist who has integrated Chinese medicine with naturopathic medicine for nearly 40 years.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
