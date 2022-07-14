Charlotte town party, Music at the Beach are back

It’s time to party!
The Charlotte Town Beach Party returns Saturday, July 16, 4-8 p.m., so come meet and greet and eat.
The free barbecue features food from local vendors like Fat Cow Farm, Misty Knoll, Stoney Loam Farm, Adams Berry Farm and gelato by Backyard Bistro.
There will be live music by the Mystic Party Band and demonstrations by Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service.
Fortin’s Lawncare and Snowplowing and Ceres Farm will do the grilling. Bring a favorite potluck dish to share, and bring your own beverages, plates and utensils.
Not allowed: dogs and grumpy people. Allowed: donations for the band.
Music at the Beach
Music at the Beach also returns in July and it’s free with a season parking pass or paid day pass.
VSO quartet classical concerts set to the sunset will be held on three consecutive Wednesdays, July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3, and a finale on Aug. 17
Picnicking starts at 5 p.m. with music at 6 p.m.
Bring your favorite person and picnic dinner. Donations encouraged.
Finish off the season with the a cappella Green Mountain Chorus on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. This fun, buoyant barbershop chorus offers the show for free, but donations are welcome.
All events are weather permitting. Check for updates on the Charlotte Recreation Facebook page and details available at billandeva@gmavt.net or 802-343-4350.
