On Wednesday, June 28, 1-2 p.m., Charlotte Senior Center hosts Peter’s Playlist featuring oldies music of the 1950s through the 1970s.
Join Peter and Helen Rosenblum, a duo from Hinesburg, as they sing and strum from a large playlist of music that includes folk songs, romantic ballads, blues and rock.
Free, but registration recommended.
