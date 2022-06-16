Charlotte Makes Music is an afternoon and evening of music in celebration of Vermont Make Music & World Music Day on Tuesday, June 21.
From 1-8 p.m., musicians will play in the Charlotte Senior Center and on the Charlotte Library porch.
All types of music are welcome, and organizers will try to accommodate groups as well as individuals. A public address system will be available on the porch; the senior center will be acoustic only.
The deadline to book a time slot to play — for as little as five minutes or as many as 30 — was June 15, but reach out to Lori York at lyork@charlotteseniorcentervt.org or charlottegrangevt@gmail.com to see if there are still open time periods. Describe the type of performance, number of participants, length of time, and preferred times.
Charlotte Makes Music is a joint program of the Charlotte Grange, Charlotte Library and Charlotte Senior Center.
