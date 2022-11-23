The Charlotte Central School holiday market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and still has some booths available. The vendor application can be found at bit.ly/3TOVT8P.
In addition to two gyms filled with exhibitors, there will also be a children’s DIY craft table, a silent auction and several on-site food options. Entry into the market is free and open to the public.
Contact ccsholidaymarket@gmail.com with questions.
