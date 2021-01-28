Successfully predict when the ice on Lake Iroquois will break and win 50 percent of the fundraising pot through this fundraiser from the Lake Iroquois Association.
Proceeds will benefit the association’s educational initiative, working to increase lakeshore property owners’ participation in the Vermont Lake Wise program.
The overall goal is a lake-friendly landscapes with improved quality of water — and life.
All tickets for this year’s Ice-Out Challenge will be sold online at lakeiroquois.org, through March 1.
