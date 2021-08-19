The Charlotte Senior Center is soliciting artists for its upcoming 14th Senior Center Community Art Show coming in September.
Any medium is acceptable; limit is two pieces, no larger than 2-foot by 3-foot.
To be eligible, an artist must be between 50 and 105 years of age.
All levels of mastery are welcomed. Artworks should be ready to hang with wires or hooks before being dropped off. Pieces should not previously have been shown at the center.
Deadline is Monday, Aug. 23. Stop by the center to fill out the registration form.
Artwork must be delivered only between noon and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, or Friday, Aug. 27. Masks are required for everyone dropping off artwork.
Questions, contact Judy Tuttle, art exhibits coordinator, at 425-2864 or jtuttle@gmavt.net.
