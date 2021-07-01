Grange on the Green returns to the Charlotte town green Thursday, July 8, 5-7 p.m. with music from Shades of Blue VT, a four-piece band from Burlington playing blues and classic tunes with something for all ages.
In addition to live music, the evening, presented by Charlotte Library and the Grange, will also feature ice cream and beverages, along with stalls from local farms and information tables from local groups.
Bring along picnic dinner or pick up some takeout, and don’t forget your dancing shoes.
June’s concert attracted 100 people and raised almost $700 for the fund to restore the Lyceum Schoolhouse in East Charlotte — and that was under COVID-19 restrictions.
For July’s event there is no need to book ahead; everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the fun.
Sponsors include Birdseye Construction, Mow Electric and college essay coach Margo Bartsch.
