The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Biking in the Dolomites” with Don Porter, June 30.
Follow a troupe of intrepid bikers on a short sprint in Italy through some of the most beautiful mountain terrain in the world. From the spectacular high alpine meadows of Alpe di Siusi, a UNESCO world heritage site, to the famous and demanding Sella Ronda —a 9,186 ft. altitude change — explore this extraordinarily majestic region on cyclist’s wings. Porter is an aspiring outdoor explorer away from his financial advisory desk.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
