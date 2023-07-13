Charlotters gathered at Charlotte Beach on July 8 for the town’s annual beach party barbecue and potluck, enjoying ice cream, meeting with their neighbors, taking in the grand view of the Adirondacks from Charlotte Beach along Lake Champlain, listening to the tunes of The Hokum Brothers and much more.

