“Twisted Tree & Clump of Rocks: From Observation to Abstraction” is the title of an upcoming talk at the Charlotte Senior Center, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1-2 p.m.
Jonathan Silverman will share insight about his creative process relating to his works on exhibit in October and November at the center. He will address both how he is inspired by observing shapes, colors, line and texture in nature, as well as how he responds to the emerging abstracted images while creating them.
Silverman is a professor emeritus of Saint Michael’s College where he coordinated the arts education program.
Register at 425-6345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.