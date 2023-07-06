Calling all Charlotters! It’s a neighbor-to-neighbor gathering at Charlotte Beach, Saturday, July 8, for the annual beach party barbecue and potluck.
Enjoy Misty Knoll chicken, Fat Cow Farm burgers, Stones Throw Pizza, Stoney Loam Farm greens, Backyard Bistro gelato, Adams Berry Farm fruit ices, and live music and entertainment by the Hokum Bros.
Grilling will be overseen by Fortin’s Lawncare & Snowplowing.
Bring your own plates, utensils, chairs and blankets and beverages. Dinner will start at 6 p.m. but arrive early to include your dish for the potluck. No potluck, no problem. Consider a donation to the party fund on the day.
The rain date is Sunday, July 9.
Questions? Email or text Bill at 802-343-4350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.