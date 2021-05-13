The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Amazing Libraries of the World” with Margaret Woodruff, May 19.
From the clay tablets and papyrus of ancient civilizations to the digital downloads of today, the thread of library history is information. The power and prestige of the written word led to the development of majestic spaces to house these collections. Join Margaret Woodruff, director of the Charlotte Library, a co-sponsor, for a virtual tour of libraries past and present. We’ll consider what future libraries will offer as places of access and resource.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
